Eligible sophomores through seniors from any high school this fall can earn affordable, transferrable college credits through remote-instruction courses offered by a Butler County Community College program.
BC3’s College Within the High School program will offer five three-credit courses during afternoons and evenings.
College algebra, college writing, general psychology, intermediate algebra and productivity applications can be taken by “any student, anywhere,” said Erin Cioffi, BC3’s assistant director of high school programming.
BC3 has partnerships to offer face-to-face courses at nearly 20 high schools in seven western Pennsylvania counties.
“This will give other students the opportunity to take a College Within the High School class, and it’s after their regular school day,” Cioffi said. “They can earn transferrable credits at an affordable price and save time when they become a regular degree-seeking student by already having credits.”
Each three-credit course is expected to cost $399, Cioffi said.
BC3’s credits transfer to public, private and online four-year colleges and universities.
Dual enrollment, according to the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges, has the potential to decrease the cost of higher education and to reduce student debt. Among dual enrollment’s positive outcomes are reduced time and cost to degree, and quicker entrance into the workforce.
Remote instruction includes video conferencing, email and Internet-based learning management system formats. Courses are held at a specific time.
BC3’s fall classes start Aug. 23.
Courses to be offered Mondays and Wednesday are college algebra, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.; general psychology, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and intermediate algebra, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
College writing will be offered from 3:45 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and productivity applications, from 4 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students must have internet access, a computer, microphone and webcam. Sophomores must have a 3.25 grade-point average, juniors a 3.0 and seniors a 2.75 to be eligible for BC3’s College Within the High School program.
Visit bc3.edu/cwhs for more information and steps to enroll.
