Butler County Community College has announced the names of students who have made the President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Students who have achieved a cumulative GPA (grade-point average) of 3.75 or higher are named to the President’s List following completion of at least 12 semester hours or upon completion of degree requirements.
Students who have achieved a cumulative GPA (grade-point average) of 3.5 to 3.74 are named to the Dean’s List following completion of at least 12 semester hours or upon completion of degree requirements.
DEAN’S LIST
Ellwood City: Amanda Holsinger
New Castle: Kylea Breitenstein, Gabriell Charles, David Cumo, Oonagh Henning, Lucas Hudak, Shania Johns, Trinity McNicholas, Alex Pherson, Dylan Scardefield, Amber Singer
New Wilmington: Martin Erson, Benjamin Robb
Portersville: Sarah Newton
Slippery Rock: Hayden Defibaugh, Laura Fedor, Ashton Huff, Maria McAvoy
Volant: Alexis Folk
West Pittsburg: Kaitlyn Heeter.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
Bessmer: Amber Izzo
Edinburg: Codey Barber, Natasha Burrows,Kilye Weston
Ellwood City: Mikayla Beachem, Devon Hudspath
Enon Valley: Lydia Dodds,
New Castle: Chai’h Andrews-Carter, Mariah Bupp, Erin Dawson, Alexis Donati, Danielle Duddy, Jennifer Gangone, Aline Hall, Alyssa Henderson, Phoebe Hohn, Samantha Joki, Ethan Masajada, Sarah McCowin, Devin McGuirk, Kindal Procopio, Alayna Rozzi, Hunter Rozzi, Tucker Shevitz, Kristen Simon, Joanna Stoner, Ryan Veinotte, Shaina Vitale,
New Wilmington: Severio Costello, Megan Gearhart, Gia Gregory, Danielle Pagley, Madison Pitzer, Luke Shah
Portersville: Taylor Eaton, Luc Lachance, Sarah Pfingstl
Pulaski: Katelyn Barnhart, Amanda Taylor
Slippery Rock: Jamie Barron, Charlee Caldwell, Christopher Coleman, Noah Fedor, Courtney Fox, Allen Frieson, Laura Gutauskas, Michelle Isacco, Taylor Shaner, Heather Sholes, Rachel Sporrer, Stacy Stewart
Wampum: Isabella Kosto, LeaAyn Petti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.