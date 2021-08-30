Katlin Phillippi earned A’s and B’s and C’s at Lincoln High School in Ellwood City and in the health assistant program at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center in New Castle, then dropped out in her sophomore year.
She was the mother of 2-year-old daughter and her boyfriend, Trevor, the father of Sophey, had just been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Trevor was temporarily confined to a wheelchair and could no longer work at his job at a Lawrence County warehouse.
“I felt like I had to drop out,” Phillippi said. “I felt like it was my responsibility to carry some of the burden of bringing in an income.”
All the while, when working in Lawrence County as a crew member in a fast-food restaurant and later as a home health care attendant, “I felt like I had failed,” Phillippi said. “Kind of trapped. I didn’t want to quit school. I liked school. My income alone wasn’t enough to carry a household. So I knew I needed to do something about that.”
Butler County Community College partners with Adult Literacy Lawrence County in New Castle.
That’s where Phillippi found herself seeking a high school equivalency diploma at age 25 and one month after she and her now-husband, Trevor, purchased a home in New Castle.
“My husband had been mentioning it to me, that I should pick up where I left off and finish,” Phillippi said. “When I dropped out, I was young. I wasn’t really thinking that far ahead. I wasn’t thinking about what job opportunities I would be able to have as I got older or buying a house.”
BC3 was awarded a four-year grant from the state Department of Education and administers funding for free adult literacy programs in Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties. Adult Literacy Lawrence County’s eight graduates in 2021 bring to 41 the number who have received high school equivalency diplomas in the past three years.
Adult Literacy Lawrence County helped Phillippi to prepare for General Education Development examinations that measure proficiency in language arts, which includes reading and writing; and in mathematics, science and social studies.
After Phillippi began her studies in September 2020, she felt as if she wasn’t learning quickly enough, that she wasn’t keeping up with others, and that she felt “nervous a couple of times.”
Gillian Maule is executive director of Adult Literacy Lawrence County.
“Oftentimes when students start out they are very anxious,” Maule said. “Given that they did not go through the same rite of passage, the expected one, which is you graduate from high school, they are already coming in with baggage right there. But when they come in, the see they actually can do this. And for some of them, it’s a pretty quick activity. Basically they just need to brush up.”
Phillippi passed language arts first. Then social studies. Then, on the same day, science and mathematics – and received at a graduation party hosted by her mother, Theresa Mullin, of Ellwood City, an orange mortarboard and orange tassel – “Orange,” Phillippi said, “is my favorite color.”
She joined the nearly two dozen students in programs in three counties to earn a high school equivalency diploma during a BC3 fiscal year that recently ended.
“My teacher was amazing,” Phillippi said of Adult Literacy Lawrence County instructor Pam Bailey. “She was very patient and very thorough and attentive. When she found things that we were stuck on, she would go through them with us problem by problem, word for word, and answer all the questions. She would give us tips on how to figure things out if we weren’t sure.”
Early motivations students discuss when seeking a high school equivalency diploma center on getting a better job or keeping a job, said Barb Gade, grant director of BC3’s adult literacy program.
“But once they get to that third test, or that fourth test, they start looking at careers or other possibilities. They start looking at going to BC3, or to a trade school. It’s amazing seeing their horizons open up before them as they progress through earning their high school equivalency diploma.”
Phillippi plans to first pursue a career as a licensed practical nurse.
“I feel really optimistic and excited and see what is next for me,” she said. “I am sure there are going to be so many opportunities and choices.”
Approximately 500 students have earned high school equivalency diplomas through BC3’s adult literacy program in her 12 years, Gade said. The program began in 1986.
The oldest student to earn a high school equivalency degree at Adult Literacy Lawrence County during BC3’s 2020-2021 fiscal year was 38, Maule said. Six of the eight were age 25 or older, Maule said.
“This can change their life greatly,” Maule said. “It opens doors for them to go on to secondary education or training. They can be able to secure employment and not only be paid more, but have more opportunities for advancement. They are going to be able to secure a family sustaining wage. This has a very positive impact on their sense of self.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.