Seven new financial awards administered by the Butler County Community College Education Foundation will debut in the 2022-2023 academic year and bring the number of named scholarships available to BC3 students to a record of 148.
Students who have registered for fall 2022 academic courses can now complete one application at bc3.edu/scholarships for more than $200,000 in named scholarships, added Megan Coval, executive director of the BC3 Education Foundation and external relations.
With the number of named scholarships increasing, Coval said, “I think the message to students is that there is more opportunity. We can now touch more students with our scholarship program as these numbers increase.”
The 148 named scholarships are available to students in all of BC3’s 56 associate degree or 25 certificate or workplace certificate programs in 2022-2023, to students attending all six BC3 locations or taking online courses.
Applications will be accepted through July 1, said Bobbi Jo Cornetti, the foundation’s development coordinator. Registered students selected to receive scholarships will be notified July 31.
Scholarships range from $300 to $5,000, Cornetti said, and average $500.
BC3 alumni, businesses, college employees, fraternal organizations, nonprofit organizations and private individuals are among those who have created scholarships administered by the BC3 Education Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.