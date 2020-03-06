BC3's 'New Eyes' program starts next week

Butler County Community College is offering a sequel to a program designed to confront opioid addiction with natural endorphin-resurrecting ideas.
The class merges the disciplines of science and spirituality and takes those who have completed one of BC3’s “Hope is Dope” courses held in three counties on an “inner journey of self-discovery,” instructor Steve Treu said.
“New Eyes: A Unifying Vision of Science and Spirituality” bridges the findings of scientists such as Albert Einstein and Max Planck with the insight of spiritual leaders such as Jesus Christ and Buddha. “New Eyes,” held twice in 2019, is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from March 10 through May 19 on BC3’s main campus in Butler Township.
Those who complete the noncredit course, which costs $100 to attend, will receive a BC3 certificate of completion. Those who have not taken a “Hope is Dope” course can also register to attend “New Eyes.”
To register, visit bit.ly/bc3-new-eyes.
Seventy-five percent of his thousands of clients over 17 years have opioid addictions, said Treu, a licensed therapist with Quantum Revolution Counseling in Cranberry Township who promotes natural endorphin-resurrecting ideas such as exercise, yoga, meditation, relaxation, improved nutrition, music and art groups, pet therapy and spiritual development to battle opioid addiction.
“Hope is Dope” debuted in 2018 as part of BC3’s “Reset Your Brain: A Revolutionary Approach to Opioid Addiction & Recovery” program. “New Eyes” followed in 2019.
While “Hope is Dope” is about one’s body, “New Eyes,” Treu said, “is about our souls.”
The goal for those who attend “New Eyes” is to “recognize that a natural high is possible and, indeed, preferable to the artificial high that one gets from using drugs,” Treu said. “But it requires a lot of work on the inner world of mind and soul, something that all of the major spiritual traditions teach as well.
“In order to unleash the hidden treasure of endorphins inside yourself, you must go on an inner journey of self-discovery about the true nature of who you are, why you are where you are and where you need to go.”
“New Eyes,” he said, is comprehensive yet concise, “merging complex quantum physics and the major religions into one simple concept – that you are an energy being having a physical experience – that is explained in relatable, understandable terms for the layman to grasp.”
The programs follow 2016 books by Treu titled “Hope is Dope: Achieving Chemical Balance” and “New Eyes: A Unifying Vision of Science and Spirituality.”
“Hope is Dope” and “New Eyes” represent objectives in the college’s 2017-2022 strategic plan by focusing on quality of life in BC3’s communities. “Hope is Dope” drew 156 students in Butler County and 90 students in Lawrence and Mercer counties in 2019. “New Eyes” attracted 23 students in Butler County in 2019.
While not mandatory for use in the program, copies of “New Eyes” will be available March 10 for $20.
For more information, contact Ken Clowes, BC3’s community initiatives center assistant, at( 724) 287-8711, extension 8172, or Dina Fricke, BC3’s certificate programs and professional education secretary, at (724) 287-8711, extension 8421 or 8173.
