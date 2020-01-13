First of all, I’m sorry for not posting a column last week. We were in Destin for a vacation, and in the spirit of full disclosure, I was off by a day regarding the submission deadline. When I thought it was Thursday it was actually Friday, but that’s what happens on vacations or when you are retired I am told. Anyway, this recipe is pretty darn easy, low in carbs (it is the new year and I assume a lot of you are looking for healthy dishes) and absolutely delicious. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
• 1 lb of lean ground turkey
• 1 bag of coleslaw mix
• 3 cloves of garlic - crushed
• 1⁄4 cup vegetable or chicken stock
• 1⁄8 cup of soy sauce
• 1⁄4 cup toasted slivered almonds
• 3 Tbs apple cider vinegar
• 1 Tbs minced fresh ginger
• 1⁄2 yellow onion, chopped
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 2 tsp sesame seed oil
• 2 Tbs Olive oil
• A couple of dashes of hot sauce
In a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat, add half of the olive oil and the ground turkey. By the way, ground pork or ground chicken would work in this dish too. Saute’ and break up the turkey for four to five minutes. Pull the meat out, set aside, and get rid of any liquids or fat remaining in the wok or skillet. Add the remaining olive oil and saute the garlic, onion, ginger and bag of slaw for four to five minutes, stirring frequently. You want to soften it all up a bit. Add the stock, soy sauce and vinegar. Add the meat, stir and reduce the heat to low. Cover and allow to simmer for five minutes or so.
While this is happening, toast the almond slivers at 350 degrees in the oven for three to five minutes. Be careful not to let the almonds burn. Add the toasted almonds and the sesame seed oil to the dish. Take a taste and season with salt and pepper to your liking. Now you can add the hot sauce to create a little heat. You can serve over rice or on its own. We prefer it without rice.
Enjoy! Liz and I wish all of you a happy and prosperous 2020! Enjoy it. The next time we have a year like this numerically is 3030. And while we might be focusing on our health as a resolution, I doubt any of us will be here in 3030.
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
