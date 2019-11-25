As I go about my day-to-day tasks of being a financial adviser, husband and dad, I’ve had quite a few BBQ My Way readers ask me how I am cooking our Thanksgiving turkey this year.
The options are endless.
First, you could simply cook it in the oven. One of the positives to that approach is that it fits the traditional “Norman Rockwell” portrait of Thanksgiving, as well as filling the house with a fantastic aroma of slow-roasting turkey being basted in butter. One negative is that you lose vital oven space for numerous awesome side dishes. I’ve deep fried turkey cajun-style before, and man-oh-man it is good. The skin is crispy and the juices are immediately sealed in during the frying process. The negatives? Well, there is expensive peanut oil that you then refrigerate and store as well as an outside chance of the fire department visiting your home for Thanksgiving.
Google it. It happens.
So this year I am once again grilling two medium sized turkeys on our Weber kettle grills. Yes, I have two kettle grills, one which is over 25 years old and on its last leg. I would use just one grill but then I can’t fit a big enough turkey on the grill, as we love having turkey leftovers. So, I grill two 13 pound turkeys, one on each Weber kettle grill. I have found over time that two medium sized turkeys cook easier and quicker.
So, a few tips before sharing my technique.
First, regardless of your method of cooking, make sure your turkey is fully thawed out. If you buy a frozen bird, place it in the fridge for a few days prior to Thanksgiving, giving it time to thaw out slowly. But, you probably need to have a second fridge to make that a practical option. Another option is to buy a turkey that hasn’t been frozen, which is the easiest option, but might cost you a bit more. Don’t set a frozen turkey out the night before on the kitchen cabinet hoping it thaws out overnight. They tell me that’s a great way to have a nausea party.
In terms of the grilling, I keep it simple. I stuff the bird with quartered onions, apples and carrots after removing the neck and giblets, which we boil for gravy. The apples and vegetables are only needed for keeping the bird moist and imparting some flavor during the grilling. Once the turkey is done they are discarded. We rub the skin down with vegetable oil and sprinkle with a spice rub that has paprika, which creates great color. And while this doesn’t make the best visual presentation, we do turn our birds on their breasts while grilling. It helps keep the breasts moist.
We place hot coals (about 12 to 15) on each side of the grill. In between the coals I place a disposable aluminum foil square casserole pan which I fill with about one inch of water. This is to catch the drippings. Sometimes there are drippings and sometimes there aren’t. These drippings are used for the gravy. If there are no drippings, we make gravy with a roux of flour and butter, along with the meat from the neck and giblets. A 13 pound turkey, depending on the heat of your grill, only takes a couple of hours. In the past we used hickory chips but it’s been determined by our family that a full-fledged smoky flavor is not what is wanted for a Thanksgiving turkey. And frankly, I agree. It doesn’t transfer well to leftovers.
A couple last pieces of Thanksgiving advice. First, try a chicken on the grill the weekend before. Practice makes perfect. Secondly, please, no politics at the dinner table. Use this day to laugh with and love those friends and family who are most important to you. Let’s be thankful. Oh, and if you have a turkey leftover dish that rocks, please let me know about it!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay
