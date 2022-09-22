The Lawrence County Band Festival, featuring the halftime performances of marching bands from all eight county high schools as well as Westminster College, will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at New Castle’s Taggart Stadium.
The event had originally been scheduled for last night, but was postponed due to the possibility of strong thunderstorms.
Tickets for the event are $5 for those ages 7 and older with those 6 and under admitted free.
