The Bair Foundation Child & Family Ministries will host a “Winter Wonderland” event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its headquarters at 245 High St. in New Wilmington.
Program director for foster care Maria Sizer said the free event will feature games and crafts for children, raffle basket prizes and appearances from Elsa, Anna and Olaf from the “Frozen” franchise.
Sizer said the event is also meant to provide information in the programs The Bair Foundation operates, including its adoption and foster care programs, as November is National Adoption Month. All current foster families with Bair are invited to attend.
The Bair Foundation is a Christian foster care agency with offices nationwide which it says has helped more than 250,000 children and families in crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.