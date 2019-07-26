The New Castle Tractor Supply Company store will host a backyard poultry event Aug.10, providing customers with the opportunity to learn how to care for and manage an at-home flock.
“The popularity of raising backyard poultry continues to grow year after year,” said Joshua McConnell, manager of the New Castle Tractor Supply store. “Poultry owners love the convenience of getting fresh eggs right from their own backyard, but many people don’t know where to start. Our goal is to continue educating suburban and rural poultry enthusiasts while ensuring anyone who’s interested in raising a backyard flock has the resources and information needed to do so.”
The poultry event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., will feature a number of expert event partners to provide customers with guidance.
In addition to the main event, customers will also have the opportunity to enjoy Basic Poultry Nutrition and Backyard Poultry 101.
This event is open to the public and will take place at 2524 W State Street.
For more information, contact the New Castle Tractor Supply at (724) 657-2856.
