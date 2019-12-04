B.C. Taylor invites local fans to 'Feel the Love of Christmas'

BY RENEE GENDREAU
NEW CASTLE NEWS
B.C. Taylor can still recall taking part in his third-grade career day.
Like Fox Mulder on his favorite TV show, “The X Files,” the boy wanted to be an FBI agent.
But the footsteps he ended up following weren’t part of a crime scene. They belonged to his father.
B.C., the son of local music legend the late B.E. Taylor, returns to front his dad’s band Dec. 14 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, allowing audiences to “Feel the Love of Christmas” one last time.
“The Cathedral is one of the venues that was unique and special to us,” said B.C., who drummed for his father after giving up his FBI “career.” “We’re glad we can bring back the tradition.”
Christmas shows were a ritual for B.E. Taylor, an Aliquippa native best known for his hit song “Vitamin L,” who performed a dozen or more gigs at venues across the region each holiday season for more than 20 years. At least 13 or 14 times, the tour stopped at the Cathedral.
“I learned so much about the music industry from my dad, but I also learned how to treat people,” B.C., a Nashville resident, said in a phone interview. “What audiences saw wasn’t an act, it was really how he was. He genuinely cared for others.”
When B.E. died in August 2016 from complications of a brain tumor, many thought it was the end of the holiday shows.
However, after taking a year hiatus, B.C. and his dad’s longtime bandmates gathered for a Christmas tribute performance in Wheeling, West Virginia, where the family lived.
“The response was overwhelming,” recalled Dan Taylor, B.E.’s brother who helps produce and promote the shows.
In 2018, they played again in Wheeling, but expanded with Christmas concerts at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh, Beaver Falls and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. This year, New Castle was added.
“We were thinking we’d do it for a few more years, but B.C. is touring with an up and coming country artist,” Dan explained. “So, we want everyone to join us one more time to feel the love of Christmas, to celebrate a B.E. Christmas.
“Of course, it’s bittersweet, but I know (B.E.) would be on board,” Dan continued. “It was never about him. It was about celebrating the birth of Christ and sharing the love of Christmas.”
For B.C., a percussionist since middle school who’s currently touring with country artist Filmore, stepping up to the mic was a little daunting.
“It was terrifying. I thought ‘what am I doing?’” said B.C., who began playing in his father’s band as a high school senior. “I never, ever wanted to become the leader of the band, but when I did, that’s when I began to truly realize what a phenomenal vocalist he was.
“I think I took for granted just how talented he was,” B.C. continued. “To me, he was just Dad. He joked around and watched the Steelers like any other dad and when he was singing, well, that was just Dad’s job.
“I’d be delusional if I thought I could fill the shoes of my Dad, he was an unbelievable talent, but that wasn’t something that we set out to do,” he added. “We kept the celebration going because it was so much bigger than ourselves. It’s about the birth of Christ and the love we share with our audience.”
