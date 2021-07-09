Award-winning hair stylist a cut above the rest

By Mike Crowley
For those lucky enough to live in the Meadville area, a shampoo and a fresh new ‘do from a gold-medal winning national champion hair stylist is a simple matter of a quick trip downtown and an affordable $18 fee for men or $28 for a full-blown blow out.
Potential clients should note that while walk-ins are welcome at The Cutting Edge, appointments are preferred — and as news of Andrew Locke’s recent victory in the national SkillsUSA Championships continues to spread, they may be more necessary than ever.
For customers, proximity to Locke’s services may be a matter of luck, but luck had little to do with the accolades that have come his way in the past few months. Locke’s first-place finish in the recent national SkillsUSA competition came weeks after his victory in the statewide competitions. The gold-medal performances served as a fitting culmination to his three-year cosmetology program at Crawford County Career and Technical Center (CTC), where he was — perhaps unsurprisingly — Senior of the Year this year, according to Kristen Deets, who leads the CTC’s cosmetology program.
But cosmetology and hair styling in particular have been a passion for much longer, Locke says. Since he was about 5 years old, Locke has wanted to do hair, and he’s been working in the field, at least unofficially, almost as long: His mother, Cory Grazier, is a cosmetologist, and when friends or clients would come to the house for a cut, he would help.
As 1990s-era rock played over a cacophony of hair cutting, blow drying and customer chatting at The Cutting Edge on West Center Street on Tuesday, Locke worked on Rose Bond’s head of vibrant white hair.
“I like to see how quickly a person can change within a certain amount of time,” Locke said, a lock of hair in his left hand, long scissors in his right. “I think it’s so interesting how someone can come in and they’re completely different by the time they leave my station.”
Of course, not everyone wants complete transformation when they sit down in the stylist’s chair, and that’s OK too, Locke said.
“For the most part, I do whatever the client wants — unless they come in and they’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t really care,’” Locke said, pausing as he eyed Bond’s head from behind. “Then, I’m like — ‘Great, this is when I get to do what I want and I get to show people: This is what I like to do.”’
And Locke likes nothing more than hair coloring.
“Then I just get to shine,” Locke said, his own curtain of purple curls shining from time to time as a constellation of earrings peeked out.
“It’s just because of COVID,” Locke aid of his significantly-longer than-usual ‘do. “I decided to let it grow.”
A few chairs down, Cutting Edge co-owner Donita West was busy with customers of her own, but was excited to talk about Locke’s recent triumphs. Not only is Locke a gold medalist in a national competition for students at career and technical schools, he has also fulfilled a perhaps-even-more important challenge: Not only has Locke cut her hair, colored it given her highlights, West said, but even more importantly, “I got lots of compliments.”
Locke, who started working at the salon through the CTC’s co-op program, has been part of the staff of 11 for about nine months, according to West. Although Locke is clearly already accomplished, West said continued experience will enable him to further refine his skills.
“He’s going to be phenomenal,” she said.
“He’ll always have a place here,” she added, “but we’re expecting him to go places — and that’s OK.”
The prodigy of pompadours, who said he has spent little time traveling away from the Crawford County area, already has his sights locked on one destination: Lyon, France, the host city for the next WorldSkills Competition.
The details on the competition are still vague, according to Deets.
WorldSkills typically takes place every two years. The most recent competition was scheduled to take place in Shanghai, China last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic and is now scheduled for October. The Lyon competition, originally scheduled for 2023, could be postponed until 2024.
In addition, Deets said, typically the national winners from two consecutive years compete against each other to determine who will represent the U.S. at the world competition. If that process continues, Locke may have to win one more competition, but given the continuing uncertainty caused by the pandemic, it’s not yet clear if he will automatically advance or face one more round.
Either way, Deets said, Locke has already accomplished more than nearly any CTC student in recent history. The recent national SkillsUSA Championships were held remotely due to pandemic-related concerns.
The result, Locke said, was “pretty intense”: Throughout the competition, as he crafted a hair color, an up-do and three haircuts — a men’s cut, a women’s cut and a uniform layer cut — Locke worked in front of two cameras so that the remote panel of judges could confirm that everything was his work.
“After they would watch everything, we even had to send pictures — and they would watch you take the pictures — to make sure the students were the ones doing the work,” Deets recalled.
Locke’s accomplishments come at the end of a three-year program that is among the more academically demanding of those offered by the CTC, according to Deets. In learning skin care, make up, waxing, nail care, and “everything you can imagine with hair,” students study everything from anatomy to electrical systems.
“You wouldn’t believe my textbook,” she said.
As for Andrew, she added, he is that rare combination of talent and determination. Deets recalled Locke staying after school consistently and coming in to help out during summer months. At the same time, she described an innate gift that defied stereotypes.
“It’s funny, he’s a guy, but he could blow most of the girls out of the water,” Deets said. “He gets it. He just has a talent for it.”
