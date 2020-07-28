BY DAVID L. DYE
THE (SHARON) HERALD
HERMITAGE — The images reflect patriotism — men bundled up from the cold raising Old Glory in a snow-covered cemetery in Hermitage — and they capture international intrigue, like a black-and-white photo of a blindfolded hostage escorted by his Iranian captors or a full-color portrait of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
They’re part of a collection of photographs and newspaper clippings chronicling a single event: the Iran hostage crisis, which lasted from November 1979 until January 1981. Fifty-two Americans from the American embassy were held for 444 days by Islamic revolutionaries.
The late Tom Flynn compiled the memorabilia as the crisis unfolded while making sure the hostages were not forgotten as he raised another American flag daily — 444 in all — at Hillcrest Memorial Park, now America’s Cemetery, which he owned.
Flynn’s family has given the collection to the Hermitage Historical Society. Arranged around the main room of the society’s Stewart House museum, the photos and newspapers tell the crisis’ story, including both local events and national responses. Historical society treasurer Rod McAdams said the donated items were wrapped and preserved, and therefore in good condition, which was unusual.
“Normally when people donate pictures or newspapers, they’re turning yellow or they’re starting to fade,” McAdams said.
Flynn, who passed away in 2018, was an Army veteran who actively followed the Iran hostage crisis, his daughter-in-law Jennifer Flynn said.
The flags still flap in the breeze today in the Avenue of 444 Flags, which leads into America’s Cemetery off East State Street in Hermitage, across from the funeral home Flynn owned.
The flag raisings attracted national attention, said Tom’s son John Flynn, who is the city’s fire marshal.
“Sometimes he’d joke that he didn’t think it would go on for so long, but he never stopped putting them up,” John said. “Sometimes people would ask him ‘when are you going to take those flags down?’ and that’d make him a little upset.”
In an interview given before he died, Tom said he tried to explain the crisis and why it affected him so deeply, but his young sons did not seem to grasp the gravity of the situation.
In an effort to visually represent the ongoing events, Tom Flynn first erected 50 state flags around an American flag in the cemetery, representing the approximate number of hostages taken. For the 100th day, he raised 100 flags, adding another each day until the hostages were released, he said in the interview.
Originally the poles were donated by Wheatland Tube and the flags were cotton flags donated by the families of deceased veterans. Later, the poles were resunk into concrete bases and the cotton flags, which did not hold up well under the elements, were replaced with nylon flags, Jennifer said.
Flynn held more ceremonies for occasions such as the hostages’ 200th and 300th days in captivity. He led a walk across the state to Scranton, home of hostage Michael Metrinko’s parents, then continued on to Washington, D.C.
When the final 52 hostages were released Jan. 20, 1981, after 444 days in captivity, Metrinko participated in the final ceremony at the cemetery, a celebration, John said.
“They had a flame burning that only the son could put out, and later on they had him come to the cemetery and extinguish it,” John said of Metrinko.
The Avenue of 444 Flags still stands. But another of Thomas Flynn’s efforts to memorialize American hostages in Iran — a small museum — provided the gallery of photos and newspaper clippings that were donated to the Hermitage Historical Society.
Tom Flynn had set up a large trailer, known as the “Avenue of 444 Flags Freedom Museum,” dedicated to the crisis. The museum sat across State Street from the flag display, at the present-day location of Hillcrest-Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The museum remained at the site until the late 1980s, when it moved to a Shenango Valley visitors center nearby, Jennifer said.
Inside the museum, guests could see images of the hostage crisis in chronological order. When John and Jennifer moved back to the area from California in 1992, Jennifer served as a tour guide at the museum, and often crossed the street to serve as a guide for tours at the Avenue of 444 Flags.
“There was a lot of amazement from people that someone, just one person, went ahead and started counting the days in this manner,” Jennifer said.
The visitors center and other structures on the property were later razed, and the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory was built in its place in 1995. However, museum curator Roberta Collins lovingly preserved all the photos and clippings and Tom kept them until his passing, Jennifer said.
The couple eventually decided to donate the collection to the historical society, where the collection could be further preserved and shared with the community. Due to the sheer number of items, McAdams said the society will rotate some items for display while storing the rest.
The historical society may hold an event in the near future, depending on restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, for visitors to see the collection, he said.
“We could do something where we set everything up at once and then invite people in to see everything,” McAdams said.
But even if some see the Avenue of 444 Flags and don’t realize or remember its connection to the Iran hostage crisis, the cemetery includes another reminder of the unrest in that part of the world, the War on Terror Memorial. The first casualty in that war, Col. Paul R. Shaffer, was killed in 1975, and names are added periodically to the monuments that comprise it, John said.
“I’m not even sure how many names are on the memorial, because it’s still ongoing,” he said.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at ddye@sharonherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.