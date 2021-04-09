Sense of Connection, a nonprofit organization that provides resources to families and individuals with autism in Lawrence County and surrounding communities, will present a program titled “Making Connections with God’s Most Special Children: Encouraging Thoughts for Families Raising Children with Autism.”
The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 16 at Third Independent Presbyterian Church, 1315 E. Washington St. The program will be led by Dr. Jessica Patton, president and founder of Sense of Connection. Patton’s presentation is an opportunity for communities to share some much needed fellowship and knowledge. Historically, rural communities have struggled with allocating resources to individuals and families with autism and funds have been limited due to the pandemic.
More information about the event is available at senseofconnection.net. Sense of Connection can be contacted at jpatton@senseofconnection.net.
