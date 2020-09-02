Authors to do book signing

Several local authors will be teaming up to do a book signing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Standing Chimney, 566 Paden Road, New Galilee.
Among the authors scheduled to be on hand are Colleen Seegers with her book “Snippets;” Sue Linville with “The Underground Railroad: In Hot Pursuit;” Randy Ryan and his book, “The Haunted Farm;” and Rich Yates, with “The Love Book.” Joining them will be Steve Ramey, with his book, “We Dissolve;” Kat Rodgers, with “Visit Me Often;” and Dorothy Knight Burchett, with her book, “Miles and Miracles.”
Burchett is the author of “On Sunny Lane,” a column that appears weekly in the New Castle News. Ramey and Linville, owners of the Pokeberry Exchange tea and curio shop in New Castle, also will offer, “The Keep,” an anthology compiled from local authors, who have submitted fiction and nonfiction stories, poetry and photographs of New Castle, which the couple edited.
These authors offer readers a broad spectrum of topics for reading enjoyment.
The Standing Chimney is a country gift shop that offers a variety of items made primarily by local artisans who live within seven miles of the store.
