The New Castle Public Library is hosting a visit with Susan Hougelman, who provides Amish tours in New Wilmington and wrote the book, “Inside the Simple Life: Finding Inspiration Among the Amish.”
The event will be at 6 p.m. May 23 at the library, 207 E. North St.
Hougelman will bring Amish items with her that participants can see and touch. The talk will be followed by a book signing.
Copies of Hougelman’s book will be available for sale for $20.
“Inside the Simple Life” welcomes readers into a tight-knit community where peace and tranquility abound, where “love thy neighbor” means more than just waving hello, and where all needs are taken care of by each member of the community.
Readers will be inspired by real stories paired with photographs of Amish life as told by Hougelman, who has been welcomed into the private and fascinating world of the second-largest Old Order Amish in Pennsylvania.
Hougelman is the owner of Simple Life Tours, a local business that guides people through the backroads of the Amish countryside of Lawrence County. She also manages a Facebook group called “Simple Life in New Wilmington, Pa.”
