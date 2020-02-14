Each year, the Bartramian Audubon Chapter awards one teacher scholarship within the chapter’s four-county area of Lawrence, Butler, Mercer and Venango counties.
This year’s scholarship enables the awardee to attend the July 12-17 session, “Sharing Nature: An Educator’s Week,” of Audubon Camp on Hog Island, Maine.
It is open to teachers of any grade level or subject area. The session offers practical approaches, methods, lessons and activities for engaging both children and adults to the world of nature. Participants learn while exploring the forest, intertidal and ocean ecosystems of the scenic Maine coast.
More details about this learning opportunity can be found at: http://hogisland.audubon.org/sharing-nature-educator-s-week. Applications are due Feb. 29. The application form is available on the chapter’s website, bartramianaudubonsociety.org, by calling (724) 787-9438 or emailing bmillerparrish@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.