The officers of the Lawrence/Mercer Chapter of ATHENA International have set the restructuring of the organization and the Inaugural Membership Meeting for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Whole Life Services, 1565 E. State St., Hermitage.
Formerly known as Lawrence Mercer ATHENA, the group was formed in 2011 as an advisory board with the goal of fostering leadership skills and recognizing leadership accomplishments of women in Lawrence and Mercer counties. While the goals of the group have not changed, the restructuring allows more women to be involved in the process, more ideas to be discussed, and greater implementation of ideas considered.
As Lawrence/Mercer Chapter of ATHENA International, the organization will continue to recognize women for their accomplishments with the annual ATHENA Awards Dinner. The annual ATHENA mixer will provide women with the opportunity for networking, but new bi-monthly general membership meetings will provide more opportunities for expanding networks, sharing leadership skills, and supporting women and girls in the two counties. Further, the new organization will seek to make Wise Girls, a biennial conference for girls ages 12 to 18 an annual event.
Anyone interested in membership or finding out more information about the organization is invited to attend this meeting or any future meeting. Meetings will alternate between Lawrence and Mercer counties to maximize participation. Information about this and future meetings may be found at the organization’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/LawrenceMercerAthenaInternational. Follow our page for updates.
For the inaugural membership meeting, an event on Facebook has been created. Light refreshments will be served. An RSVP is appreciated, but not required.
