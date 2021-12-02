NEW CASTLE
The board of trustees, the governing board of the New Castle Public Library, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20. For those who wish to participate virtually, a link will be provided on the library’s website.
The Book Cellar is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed 12 to 12:30 p.m.) Mondays and Wednesdays; 12 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (except Dec. 24 and 31); and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (except Dec. 25 and Jan. 1). All Christmas books are buy one, get one free in December.
Holiday honors for the New Castle Public Library are: 8:30 a.m. to noon, Dec. 24; 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31 and closed, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
NCPL Book Talk will discuss “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at the library. Dr. Alison McNeal is the discussion leader. Call (724) 658-6659, ext. 109, to register.
Library Stitchers will not meet in December.
F.D. CAMPBELL
A Morning with Santa is planned for 11 a.m. Dec. 11. Santa Claus himself will be at the library to enjoy a fun-filled brunch. Gingerbread houses will be on display and judges will be voting on their favorites.
Adult craft night will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Make a personalized glass ornament keepsake. Cost is $10 due on the day of the program. Call or stop in to reserve a seat as space is limited.
A special holiday storytime is planned for 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Enjoy hot chocolate, candy canes, holiday music, and make a keepsake craft for your tree. Be part of the celebration with a very special holiday guest reader.
A winter raffle is taking place. For a $5 donation to benefit the library, one lucky person will win their choice of $200 cash, a 24-bottle freestanding wine cooler or a 32-inch smart TV. Tickets are available at the library.
ELLWOOD CITY
All programming at the Ellwood City Area Public Library is virtual. Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
Programs include Baby Laptime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Holiday Laptime at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Two Add Sparkle to Your Tree Ornament Kits will be available, the first starting Dec. 8 with another starting Dec. 15. Pick up the kits at the library.
Book club virtual meetings include: Classics, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13; Twenty-Something, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Just You and Me, 6 p.m. Dec 21; Food 4 Thought, 4 p.m. Dec. 2; and Hooked on Books, 4 p.m. Dec. 9.
