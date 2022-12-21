Cooling fans hissed, stepper motors whirred, ‘twas the most futuristic sound ever heard.
Emitting noises likened to the decades-old, 56K dial-up modem, each individual, student-built 3D printer, in the peloton of eight, read its score of computer code. As that was happening,
each machine hummed its own unique song, but in a unified harmony with the other printers as they collectively cranked out yet another batch of oversized LEGO bricks, plates, and slopes.
Anticipation grew in the classroom day by day as the piles of completed oversized parts grew closer and closer in number to a complete inventory of the parts needed to assemble the finished project: the Christmas tree from the 2020 Elf Clubhouse LEGO set, but at four times its original size.
Some completed parts connected with others and worked perfectly. Other parts, though, did not, and therefore served as points of reflection and as motivators for the design of new iterations of parts that would work better.
The parts had been drawn technically by students learning the ropes of a computer-aided drafting (CAD) program in Ryan Castor’s 3D printing class, endearingly named Failing Forward (through Additive Manufacturing). While the engineering and spacing scheme for LEGO seemed simple and straightforward at first glance, it was, in fact, not, and therefore served as an opportunity to provide students with a learning experience that has failure opportunities directly built in — approachable failure opportunities, able to be overcome with a level of persistence.
The Failing Forward class embraces what most traditional classrooms today do not — failure.
“I have learned that failing is a necessary step for success, and failing quickly and often leads to better results,” junior Daniel Ramage said.
The course had initially been dreamed up by Castor during the school-from-home year of COVID-19, during which his district administrators permitted him to transport all of his machines home to aid in the collective efforts of printing and cutting of parts to help mitigate the shortage of much needed medical PPE.
“That time, as bleak as it was for many people, provided some unique opportunities and the time needed to thoroughly reflect on my classroom practices,” Castor said. “When I was printing the face shield and PPE parts, I would run into occasional roadblocks or issues, and I would have to troubleshoot those problems all on my own because of the quarantines and lockdowns. Rather than let a solvable problem stop me, I took those moments as learning opportunities and moved forward.”
What he did not realize in the moment, however, was that his personal failures at 3D printing back then would serve as the primary catalyst behind the ideation of a new class in the years to come.
“At the time of the idea’s inception, the idea for the class itself was more of a pipedream” he said, “but following the return to school in 2021, the Mohawk Area School District administrators and board of directors decided to greenlight the course and add it as an offering to the school’s already extensive catalog of course offerings.
“The full-year class is now offered alongside many other notable courses already available through the district’s well-equipped and expertly-staffed Technology Education and Agriculture departments. The curriculum for the class, scripted by Castor, includes everything from instruction on the differing types of commercial and industrial manufacturing processes to personal machine assembly, operation, maintenance, troubleshooting, technical drawing, and the printing process.
“There are even plans to include a few lessons on the patent-writing process”, Castor added. “In addition to teaching students both the simplicities and complexities of the 3D printing-verse, Failing Forward as a standalone class aims to effectively prepare its students to achieve success on the industry-recognized NOCTI exam in Additive Manufacturing and hopefully establish in each student ‘an itch that the they will want to continue to scratch,’ even after they are done spending time with me,” Castor put it.
Castor’s goal for the students leading into the fast-approaching Christmas break this year is to complete the drawing and printing of all of the parts needed for the LEGO Christmas tree by a set deadline, at which point, the students will be rewarded with time to construct a complex LEGO scene that, in hopeful addition to some rudimentary computer-science elements, will include the assembled, oversized tree as its centerpiece. The scene will serve as the classroom’s entry into the District’s annual door decorating contest for the Christmas season.
“I have a really great idea that I am going to pitch to the students for the contest this year, but I can’t share it just quite yet”, Castor said, adding “At first I struggled with the simplicity of using LEGO as the central theme for instruction. I was afraid it would be perceived as too immature by others, but then I realized that LEGO is a multi-billion corporation, and that it employs tens of thousands of individuals worldwide in areas including engineering, marketing, sales, and so on. It is an all-encompassing international business, so it became very clear to me that it was actually a well-rounded, relatable-to-students approach.”
When asked what the remainder of the year holds for the class (which Castor refers to as the “team”), he went on to explain that a big personal motivator for offering the course has been his involvement in an educational 3D design partnership he has participated in since 2015.
“Design to Make a Difference (D2MD) has had a profound impact on not just my own printing capabilities as well as those of my students, but the founders Graig Marx and Dave Piemme have been extremely influential in how I have learned to apply the skills to the structure of my own personal teaching approach,” Castor enthused.
“They have taught me the importance ofgiving the students ownership in projects from start to finish, and what it looks like to be a motivator from the sideline, like more of a coach. The problem I was running into though, was trying to find the time in years past to provide these opportunities for those students that were genuinely interested.”
This is where the proposal of and approval for the class played a key role for Castor, who now has the time each day to focus primarily on the content as a class. The plan for the second half of the school year is slated to include an even mix of informative lessons on the industry of additive manufacturing as well time focused on the team’s undisclosed student-led project that will be entered into the D2MD showcase at the end of the school year.
“The aim of this class is to equip students with skills that are both practical enough,” Castor said, “yet at the same time refined enough for those students to take anywhere with them, whether as a hobbyist in their basement at home or as an engineer designing LEGO models of NASA rockets or even a rocket scientist designing rocket engines for NASA.
“I have told my students for many years that one of the neatest accomplishments for me as a teacher one day would be to have a student working for NASA, but as of this year, I have added LEGO Brickmaster to that list as well”.
