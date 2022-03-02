ASH WEDNESDAY
DRIVE THRU ASHES: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., back parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All denominations welcome.
ASHES TO GO: 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 6 p.m., parking lot of Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill St. Worship services at noon and 7 p.m.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH MASS/ASHES: 7 and 9 a.m. St. Vitus Church; noon St. Mary Church; 4 p.m. St. Mary Church (service with ashes); 7 p.m. St. Camillus Church.
ASH WEDNESDAY FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive. Walk-ins welcome. Baked or fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, fried fish, shrimp dinners. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart, haluski, $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
LENTEN LUNCH: noon, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time. (724) 654-9653.
ASH WEDNESDAY FISH FRY: 5 to 8 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1820 E. Washington St. Sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. Fish sandwich, $10; fish dinner with one side, $11; fish dinner with two sides, $11. Fish can be substituted for shrimp. Also available is a five-piece order. To-go orders available by calling (724) 658-8257.
LENTEN FISH FRIES
FISH FRY: 5 to 8 p.m., every Friday during Lent, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1820 E. Washington St. Sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. Fish sandwich, $10; fish dinner with one side, $11; fish dinner with two sides, $11. Fish can be substituted for shrimp. Also available is a five-piece order. To-go orders available by calling (724) 658-8257.
FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1 and 8, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-5538 Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to place orders for take-out. Walk-ins welcome. Baked or fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, fried fish, shrimp dinners. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart, haluski $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
FISH FRY LUNCH TAKE-OUT: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1 and 8, St. James Church, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-3498 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Fridays to order. Delivery available for orders of 10 or more. Fish sandwich, french fries, coleslaw, cookies, all for $ 10. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart, and haluski, $ 8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
FISH FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, March 4 through April 15, Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department. Dine-in and takeout available. Meals and sandwiches served. For more information, call (724) 667-8431.
FISH FRY: 11 am. Fridays, March 4 through April 8, New Jerusalem Church, 1701 Moravia Street. (624) 656-6833.
OTHER LENTEN EVENTS
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 12, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time. (724) 654-9653.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN LUNCH: Noon to 1 p.m. March 9, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Guest speaker Fr. Rick Thompson. $6 per person at the door, exact change appreciated. To register by phone, call Cathy Frank at (724) 654-9371, ext. 1, or Bonnie Williams at (724) 698-7453. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
