By David L. Dye
The (Sharon) Herald
WEST MIDDLESEX — The sun was high and so were the temperatures last week, so borough resident Kelly White and her 7-year-old son Ricky White headed to their local pool on Walnut Street.
After spending a few hours at the Lackawannock- Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool, Kelly and Ricky prepared for the walk home — a trip that takes only a few minutes, since the family lives across the street.
Kelly said she and her family enjoy the pool not just because of the short walk but for the multiple lifeguards on duty, and the relaxed atmosphere.
“It’s great having it right across the street, but even when our family lived in Pulaski a while, we still made the trip here,” Kelly said.
The pool, operated by the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments, missed out on last year’s season due to COVID-19, but attendance this year has been booming since it opened for the season on June 5, COG Recreation Director Brian Foster said.
A normal opening weekend would attract 60 to 70 people to the pool Saturday and Sunday combined. This year’s opening weekend had about 115 people in the same time span, Foster said.
“I saw a lot of new faces out there,” Foster said.
Among the other swimmers Thursday were friends Danayiah Smith, 11, of Hermitage, Carsyn Lewis, 8, of Hermitage, Destiny Palanti, 11, of Hermitage, and Mya Repas, 9, of West Middlesex.
Like Kelly, Mya said she’s able to walk to the pool from home, and she enjoys having other facilities nearby, such as a playground and skateboarding area.
Danayiah said this was her first year visiting the pool after being introduced to it by her friends. She says she likes the friendly, uncrowded atmosphere of the pool, while Destiny added she enjoyed the depth of the pool, allowing them to swim while plenty of other people and lifeguards were nearby.
Along with the expanded daily demand, pool event rentals is up this season, with previous seasons offering event rentals only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. Increased rental requests so far, including events like birthday parties a business outings, encouraged pool officials to offer expanded rental opportunities from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays as well, Foster said.
There was some concern before this year’s season that the pool would have to reduce its hours due to a lack of lifeguards, since the pool needs at least seven or eight lifeguards to fill shifts. Some students had let their lifeguard certifications expire last year when local pools were closed.
That need for lifeguards was filled shortly before the pool season began, with nine lifeguards currently on staff, Foster said.
“A lot of the kids I interviewed, the ink was still wet on their certifications,” Foster said. “They got their certifications on a Saturday, and I was interviewing them Monday.”
The pool will close on July 4, but otherwise remain open, weather permitting, until Aug. 22. Updates for the pool and weather changes are posted to the pool’s Facebook page, facebook.com/LSWMpool.
