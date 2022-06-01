New Wilmington Borough Park Amphitheater’s Arts in the Park series begins Saturday.
The line-up of family entertainment includes concerts and music from Scottish Fiddlers, USAF Heritage Brass Band, Movies in the Park, Storytelling on Saturday mornings and much more, located at 435 S. New Castle St., New Wilmington.
The first concert of the season will be Ukuladies Gone Wild starting at 5:30 p.m. and Cranberry’s Men’s Chorus at 7 p.m. with food provided by Chubby’s Pizzeria.
Throughout the summer, watch family favorites in the Park such as “Encanto” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
“The line-up of entertainment this year is fantastic,” said Sherrie Babb, New Wilmington mayor and president of LIVE New Wilmington. “Please join our wonderful community to enjoy all the events planned for the summer season”
Arts in the Park is sponsored by Apple Castle, Visit Lawrence County, Shenango on the Green, Taylor & Associates, Westminster College, Frank and Beth Verterano and Red’s Place for Car Care.
JUNE 4
5 to 6:30 p.m. – Ukuladies Gone Wild Trio
7 to 8 p.m. – Cranberry Men’s Chorus
Food Vendor – Chubby’s Pizza
JUNE 11
5 to 6:30 p.m. – Mike and Lauren
7 to 8 p.m. – The Abe Diamond Band
Food Truck – Grannie’s Kitchen
JUNE 18
8:30 p.m. – Movies in the Park: “The Mitchells vs the Machines”
JULY 11
8 p.m. – The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner
JULY 15
8 p.m. – The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers
JULY 16
6 to 8 p.m. – Beatlemania with the Liverpool Lads
Food Truck – Big Mike’s Food Shack
JULY 19
Time TBA – USAF Heritage Brass Band
JULY 23
8:30 p.m. – Movies in the Park: “Encanto”
AUG. 9
7 p.m. – Lawrence County Community Band
AUG. 13
8:30 p.m. – Movies in the Park: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”
AUG. 20
7 to 9 p.m. – The Jersey Band (Bruce Springsteen cover band)
Food Truck – Smothers Brothers BBQ
AUG. 26
4 to 7 p.m. – Rotary Club barbeque chicken dinner
5 to 8 p.m.– The Dorals
SEPT. 10
6 to 8 p.m.– Doug McIltrot (Sojourn) and Danny Natale (Allies)
Food Vendor – Chubby’s Pizza
SEPT. 17
(Season finale)
3 to 4:30 p.m. – The Dante DiThomas Swing Band
5 to 6 p.m. – The Jim Frank Combo.
