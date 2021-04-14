Arts festival coming back to Hermitage

BY DAVID L. DYE
THE (SHARON) HERALD
HERMITAGE — Though last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a first in the event’s 16-year history, the Hermitage Arts, Food and Music Festival is expected to make a comeback this summer.
The festival will be held at its traditional location in Rodney White Olympic Park, behind the Hermitage Municipal Building, and is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. July 31 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1. That’s a week later than previous years, but organizer Ed Chess said moving the date will conflict less with other festivals, such as the Summer Festival of the Arts at Youngstown State University.
COVID-19 restrictions sgould be eased by July 31, but Chess, who also serves as Hermitage’s parks and recreation director, said the festival will follow whatever safety guidelines are in place at the time.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get to that point,” Chess said.
The festival averages about 45 vendors and artists a year, while drawing 2,000 to 4,000 people over the course of the weekend. Fellow city employee and organizer Mary Ellen McKendry said she started reaching out to previous participants about this year’s festival and has received a mostly positive response.
“People were very thrilled that we’re moving forward this year,” McKendry said.
There will be some new offerings for this year’s festival, including an expanded fireworks display and the local band Menagerie, who will come together and perform from 6:30 p.m. until dark Saturday, Chess said.
Local restaurants Smoky Martin’s BBQ and Rita’s Italian Ice will be among the food offerings at the festival.
The Hermitage commissioners will also hold a ceremony recognizing some of Hickory High School’s extracurricular accomplishments, Chess said.
Children who attend will have something new — a science area manned by Ralf Urbach, or “Mr. Ralf,” from the OH WOW! Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology in Youngstown. He will be at the festival that Saturday.
Ralf previously worked with city officials on a virtual summer camp in 2020, where local children picked up activity kits from the city building and worked on science projects at home, connecting with Ralf and other children online.
This six-week program filled the gap left by the city’s traditional summer recreation program, which was cancelled due to the pandemic, Chess said.
“We had a really nice response from that, so he’ll be here with a display or a project in our children’s activities area,” Chess said.
But before the festival begins Saturday, the annual Hermitage Arts Festival Race will also be returning, including a two-mile walk and a 5K, city employee and organizer Beth McCracken Griffin said.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. that Saturday and the race begins at 8 p.m., starting behind the municipal building and taking place in the surrounding area. Registration is $30 the day of and $25 for pre-registration before July 26, Griffin said.
In previous years, the race drew up to 100 people. Awards will be based on the best male and female participants across multiple age brackets. Other offerings include event T-shirts, goodie bags with items donated from local businesses and prepackaged breakfast, Griffin said.
The proceeds from the race will benefit the Shenango Valley YMCA’s financial assistance program, which offers scholarships to youths and families who couldn’t normally afford the YMCA’s programs, Griffin said.
For something more relaxed, the dog show will be returning to the festival on Sunday. Registration is free and opens at noon Aug. 1, with the show beginning at 1 p.m.
Griffin said the dog show will have a “summer” theme for people who want to dress up their pets.
Prizes are still being determined.
“We do require that the dogs are well-behaved,” Griffin said.
