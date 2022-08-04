Thirty-five-year-old survivor Jesse Wolfgang is a largely self-taught artist who learned how to draw portraits and figures by spending thousands of hours studying art books at libraries and in his mother’s bookstores while recovering from a violent fall.
It is a compelling story that Arts & Education at the Hoyt is sharing through Wolfgang’s latest body of work, “Memories for My Mother,” on display at The Confluence, Aug. 16 through Sept. 29.
It was not an accidental fall, but an act of violence that left him with a significant head injury, a damaged spine and broken bones that physically and mentally impaired the young man from completing the simplest of tasks for years. He was told that he would never walk again, that he would not go back to school, and that he would be dependent on his parents for the rest of his life.
Yet, Wolfgang found that when he picked up a pencil or a brush that he had no limits. He was able to roam freely the depths of his mind using paper, canvas or clay to explore what seemed to be lost in his mind.
“In reality, I was just exploring the new me”, he said, “and it brought peace to my muddled brain.”
When the pain medication prescribed for his broken back became an addiction, art became a tool to help Wolfgang during withdrawal.
“It not only brought me sobriety, but became a vehicle for spirituality,” he said. “When it was difficult to communicate, art blessed me with an outlet through which I was able to connect with others. Art saved my life.”
Over time, Wolfgang continued to learn, heal and overcome the resulting physical and mental limitations with the help of a few courses at Edinboro University.
His growing talents eventually earned Best in Show at the Erie Festival of the Arts Panorama Exhibit in 2012, and led to acceptance into Erie Art Museum’s annual Spring Shows in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018. Wolfgang went on to win the Dick Blick Award in the National Art League of New York City’s Juried Art Show in 2019, and exhibited at the Barber National Institute in Erie in 2020.
Wolfgang’s work primarily focuses on people and nature. Since his accident, he has drawn about a thousand portraits. At first, drawing was for the sake of peace. Over time, it became a way for him to connect with God and nature.
“I think it is vital for folks who suffer from closed-head injuries such as mine to recognize their inner strength and to understand they are still capable of tremendous feats,” he said. “We are not our injuries or our handicaps. We are only limited by ourselves.”
A free, meet-and-greet reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St.
