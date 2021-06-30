Artist captures memories of Farrell in mural

BY MELISSA KLARIC
THE (SHARON) HERALD
FARRELL – Even though he lives across the country now, Farrell native Dante Marshall wanted to give something back to his community by painting a memorable mural at Fruit Avenue and Union Street.
The mural is painted on the side of the corner building that once had been Isaly’s and later Marshall’s Golden Touch Beauty and Barber Shop.
It depicts a little girl with a bowl of ice cream and a barber shop pole in the background.
“I wanted to show beautiful brown features, beautiful brown lips and nose, beautiful dark eyes and fluffy, dark hair shown in a great way,” Marshall said. “I wanted kids to see a fun, brown image portrayed in a fun way.”
When Marshall, 36, was growing up, he remembered when his grandmother bought the former Isaly’s dairy store building and turned it into a beauty/barber shop.
It was a family business. Marshall’s father and uncle cut hair there, and he hung around the shop a lot.
Marshall said he remembers kids coming in for their first haircuts, being scared of the clippers and having their parents promise them ice cream from Dairy Queen down the street.
“I wanted to honor the history of the building,” Marshall said. “I wanted to bring my memories of growing up in the barber shop to the artistic process.”
Growing up, Marshall remembers a lot of positive energy and a lot of stories being told in the shop.
“I remember a lot of laughter and meeting a lot of people,” Marshall said. “I felt, as a kid, I got to meet everybody and share intimate moments that made me feel like I knew everybody.”
He enjoyed seeing people grow up, kids getting older and different clothes being worn during the change of seasons.
The changing of the seasons is something he has missed in his 10 years in Los Angeles, but he doesn’t have to miss Farrell because he gets to come back and visit family at least once a year.
“There’s something magical about the Shenango Valley and the people who live there,” Marshall said.
The Farrell community apparently thinks there is something magical about the mural.
“They’ve been very receptive to it,” Farrell Councilman Terrence Crumby said.
“It brings back memories. They talk about old times and they want to see more of that around the city.”
And they will be getting their wish. Another mural by Dante Marshall is coming to Farrell in the near future.
Marshall said he will be creating a mural at Idaho Street and Fruit Avenue.
Years ago, a restaurant was housed there, and there was a physical wall where people would congregate, Marshall said.
“Stories were told,” Marshall said. “That was one of the hang spots in town.”
Marshall thinks it is going to be cool to recreate that hangout.
“They used to call Farrell the magic city,” Marshall said. “I’d like to recreate who would’ve been hanging out on that wall back in the day.”
Marshall said he hopes that when people see his murals, they think of something positive in their past or they see a part of their history.
“My plan is to grab as many walls as I can in the Shenango Valley and tell the stories of people that live in the area,” Marshall said. “I just want to make people smile and feel something positive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.