Art exhibit celebrates county's architecture

“It’s in the Details,” an exhibition of photography and architectural drawings celebrating the beauty of Lawrence County’s architecture past and present, opens Thursday at The Confluence.
A reception will take place 5 to 7 p.m.
The exhibit was inspired by the Lawrence County Partner’s in Preservation’s annual photography competition, which tends to focus on the many interesting architectural details of historic buildings throughout the county. Arts and Education at the Hoyt is a co-sponsor of the exhibit.
The contest winners include
First Place: “Making a Grand Entrance,” Raney/Jameson Mansion, Jefferson Street, New Castle, by Sally Dexter of New Castle
Second Place: “Heavenly Patina,” St. Elias Orthodox Church, Ellwood City, by Hayden Slade of Portersville
Third Place: “Open the Past,” 330 N. Jefferson St., New Castle, by Bobby Jean Haines-Campbell of New Galilee
People’s Choice Award: “The View,” Rose Point Bridge by Debbie Haney of New Castle
Honorable mention went to “Suspension,” Union Township, by Andrew Henley of Edinburg
“Final Tribute,” Westside, New Castle by Sally Dexter of New Castle
“Church Windows,” New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, Cori Surano of Hermitage
The bulk of the exhibition features a historic collection of architectural renderings drafted by the century-old firm of Eckles Architecture around the turn of the century. Many of these, like the Stritmaters building on East Washington Street, some will likely recognize. Others, such as the prestigious Penn Theatre lost to urban renewal in the 1960s, have likely been long forgotten.
Together, the photos and drawings illustrate the birth, decline and renewal of Lawrence County’s history, “With the aim of developing an appreciation for the beauty of these assets and what they contribute to a community,” adds Hoyt’s Executive Director, Kimberly Koller-Jones.
“It’s in the Details” will be on display at The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. through Oct.17. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.