The deadline to enter the third annual Lawrence County Art Contest deadline is Sept. 11.
The contest is open to any artists 18 years and older. The artwork must be an original and depict a person, place or event in Lawrence County. Two-dimensional media can be entered such as paintings, drawings, photography or other art forms. Details along with the entry guidelines and forms are on the county website at www.co.lawrence.pa.us.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public reception and award ceremony at the courthouse this year. The artwork and winners will be shown virtually. Awards will include first, second and third prizes and purchase awards that will hang permanently on the Courthouse walls.
Questions about the contest may be directed to Janet L. Kalajainen at (724) 656-2128, or JoAnn McCready at (724) 656-1908.
