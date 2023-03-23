In a play about murder, Phillip L. Clark Jr. is “killing it.”
Director Paula Ferguson was referring to Clark’s commanding take on his “Arsenic and Old Lace” role as Teddy Brewster, the nephew of two murderous elderly women who believes he’s Teddy Roosevelt.
“The role was on his bucket list as it is for many actors and he’s killing it in the part,” Ferguson said, noting that Clark grew facial hair to match the late president.
Clark, a veteran actor and past president of the Playhouse, and the rest of Ferguson’s “fabulous cast” take the stage at the Playhouse’s Annex theater beginning March 31 for two weekends worth of murder and mayhem.
Written by Joseph Kesserling, “Arsenic” begins with drama critic Mortimer Brewster’s plan to announce his engagement. Things are upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts’ window seat. He soon learns the two women murdered their guest with their “special” elderberry wine laced with arsenic, strychnine and “just a pinch of cyanide.”
Mortimer must also deal with his brother Teddy who’s “digging the Panama Canal in the basement” and another brother using plastic surgery to hide from the police.
“It is a very strange show, but it’s a fabulous piece of theater. The humor is timeless,” Ferguson said, noting “Arsenic” was originally written as a drama and is “much better known as a film,” the 1944 version of which starred Cary Grant.
For her production, which includes a few “minor adjustments” due to a lack of male actors, Ferguson moved the time period from Brooklyn in the 1940s to the 1950s.
“The costumes are simpler and it’s a fun era, the post-war,” she said, adding that she also had use some creativity for a show that calls for a three-story set but was being staged in a one-story theater.
“We’ve got some creative lighting and sets,” Ferguson said crediting her production team, which includes her sister-in-law who serves as her assistant, a stage manager, a costumer and a makeup artist.
“It’s a nice mix of some who are new to me and some I’ve worked with for a long time.”
