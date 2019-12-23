For anyone who missed a live performance of the Ellwood City Area Civic Chorale’s Christmas concert, Armstrong Cable is providing a second chance.
Subscribers to the cable system will be able to watch the performance on channels 10 and 100 daily, now through Jan. 3.
The concert will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Sunday; at noon Dec. 30, Jan. 1 and Jan. 3; and at 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.
