Arise is planning a series of upcoming fundraisers.
For the last two years, when the world was shutting down in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Arise was committed to continuing its services to individuals impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and other crimes in Lawrence County. Since there were restrictions placed on large gatherings, many of the important fundraising events were put on pause.
First, Arise is undertaking a fundraising drive wherein every $25 donation between now and May 6 will earn one entry for a stay between June 12 and June 1 in a two-bedroom condo located in Kissimmee, Florida. This stay was donated by Dr. & Mrs. Pek & Jywha Teh, and is close to Disney World.
On May 15, Arise will hold a bingo at the Sallmen Social Center, 110 E. Division St. Doors will be open at noon, with the early bird starting at 2 pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. All pre-sold tickets will receive daubers. Auction baskets will also be available at the event. Arise is looking for sponsors for the bingo.
The 10th annual golf scramble will be held July 16 at Sylvan Heights golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. The mixed-gender event will kick off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. The event is followed by a luncheon, and there will be beverages and snacks on the course. To sponsor a hole, par, beverage cart or event sponsor, contact Nicole Amabile, executive director.
Arise also has an immediate need for items to keep the agency running smoothly. New pillows are needed because all residents receive a new pillow upon arrival. Inventory is running low, and the agency is requesting the help of the community.
Towels are needed also. Towels, which include dish towels, hand towels, and bath towels, can be gently used.
Finally, ethnic hair care products are needed
Please call (724) 652-9206 with any questions and for the hours these items can be dropped off, as well as for more information on the planned fundraisers. You also may email namabile@ariselc.org or visit www.ariselc.org.
