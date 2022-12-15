ARISE is selling 2023 lottery calendars for $10 each.
Each day of January and February, a winning number is chosen.
Winners are determined by the first three-digit number drawn by the Pennsylvania Daily Lottery at 7 p.m. Payments to winners will automatically be mailed within 14 business days. Payments can be made by check, cash or credit card (Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover).
To purchase a lottery calendar, call (724) 652-9206, ext. 100, or visit the website at www.ariselc.org.
To give participants an extra chance to win, if the winning number is not sold all ticket stubs go into a daily drawing.
ARISE acts as the community’s response to violence and abuse, offering comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other serious crimes, along with prevention education and intervention training activities.
