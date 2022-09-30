Arise is looking for donations to create a day of Halloween activities.
The day will consist of a Trunk or Treat, activity stations, and food and drink.
The agency is seeking donations of children’s costumes in various sizes, mini pumpkins, candy, Halloween decorations, pizza and gift cards for the purchase of other needed items.
Anyone wanting to help may call Kristen Brommer at (724) 856-4335 or email her at kbrommer@ariselc.org.
