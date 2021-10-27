Arise, formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, has generated a holiday wish list detailing many items to make the holidays a little brighter for residents and clients.
To participate in the holiday festivities by donating items, contact Diane Koski at (724) 652-9206 or dkoski@ariselc.org.
Some of the new items the agency is requesting from the community are: gift cards, family friendly holiday books and movies, pajama sets, lap blankets and small adult gifts for the children to give their caregivers.
The community’s kindness helps insure that the agency is able to provide equally for all persons residing at the shelter. All items should be new, not even lightly used, and come to the agency unwrapped.
In the past, the community’s support has allowed the agency to support shelter residents with Christmas Eve boxes, which usually contain snacks, movies, books, hot chocolate and pajamas, and we look forward to carrying on the tradition.
