Arise is having a holiday angel program to provide gifts for individuals who receive services from the former Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County.
Each angel lists one child wish, one child need and one family need. Items vary depending on the requests of each child’s family and are listed on each angel.
All items are needed by Dec. 7.
To participate or for more information, call (724) 652-9036 or email dkoski@ariselc.org.
