Arise, formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, has generated a holiday wish list detailing many items to make the holidays a little brighter for residents and clients who are domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.
Arise is seeking community contributions to help its efforts. Letters to previous donors were mailed the end of September.
To participate in the holiday festivities by donating items, contact Diane Koski at (724)652-9206, or dkoski@ariselc.org.
Some of the new items the agency is requesting from the community are gift cards, family friendly holiday books and movies, pajama sets (all sizes), lap blankets and small adult gifts for the children to give to their caregivers.
The community’s contributions and kindness helps insure that the agency is able to provide equally for all persons residing at the Shelter. All items should be new, not even lightly used, and brought to the agency unwrapped.
In the past, the support of the Lawrence County community has also allowed the agency to support shelter residents, who are staying at the shelter during the holidays, to receive Christmas Eve boxes containing snacks, movies, books, hot chocolate and pajamas, and we look forward to carrying on the tradition.
If you are able to donate Angel gifts, pajamas, snacks, gift cards, or Santa Lane presents for adult caregivers, please contact Koski at the number above.
A detailed needs list can be found at https://ariselc.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/holiday-needs-list.pdf.
