ARISE will paint the town purple to mark the 28th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act.
Actually, make that two towns.
Starting Wednesday, volunteers from Arise, Our Community’s Response to Violence and Abuse, will be out in both New Castle and Ellwood City setting up purple light bulbs and purple ribbons. Purple is the color of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is observed in October.
Signs, ribbons and lightbulbs also will be available to the general public by calling Jessica Mudger at (724) 856-4322, or emailing her at jmudger@ariselc.org. The agency has a limited amount of marketing materials.
Despite the considerable work that has been done to eliminate domestic violence, individuals lose their lives to this crime every day in the United States. An Arise news release notes that while Lawrence County “is privileged to have a strong network of community partners who are committed to ending domestic violence, including a district attorney who works tirelessly to prosecute offenders and restore justice for victims, not every community is so fortunate.”
According to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 112 victims died from domestic violence in Pennsylvania last year, with 56 percent having been killed by a current or former intimate partner. This number, the coalition says, includes 70 females and 42 males. In addition, there were 40 perpetrator deaths.
In the last 10 years, the coalition reports, more than 1,600 people have died from domestic violence-related incidents in Pennsylvania. Those killed included women, children, and men of all ages, races, sexual orientations and socioeconomic groups.
There are various explanations as to how purple became the color to symbolize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One traces the move back to the early 1900s, when the women’s suffrage movement utilized purple, white and gold, those being the colors of the National Women’s Party. The colors, which symbolize purity, hope and loyalty, can be traced back to England.
While October is associated with the color pink to symbolize the fight against breast cancer, it is also now widely associated with prevention agencies and support organizations as the month of purple.
