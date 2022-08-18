Arise is looking for volunteers as well as old cell phones.
The only domestic violence and sexual assault agency in Lawrence County, Arise seeks volunteers on a continuing basis to help complete its mission each day. Many areas of Arise are assisted by volunteers, including gardening, maintenance, fundraising, mailings and clerical work.
To apply to become a volunteer, contact Diane Koski at (724) 856-4302 or by email at dkoski@ariselc.org.
Arise also is asking people to sign up for its email list to learn about its services, which include counseling, legal and medical advocacy, prevention education, therapy, temporary housing, permanent housing and more. The emails include a monthly newsletter as well as a medical advocacy newsletter and updates on appeals and events. Anyone who signs up before Sept. 20 will be eligible for a $25 gift card. To get on the list, go to https://tinyurl.com/2p98rbp6 or contact Koski at the same phone number or email listed above.
In addition, Arise is asking for unwanted cell phones for victims to use to reach 911 in an emergency situation and as a continuing fundraising effort. Arise is now accepting used smartphones, iPads and iPods for recycling. To donate a device, call (724) 652-9206, ext. 100.
