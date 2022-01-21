Arise, the only domestic violence and sexual assault shelter in Lawrence County, relies on the generosity of the community to help keep services operational for clients.
A complete listing of current needs can be found at www.ariselc.org, or by calling (724) 652-9206. Some of the items currently requested are shampoo, conditioner, body wash, African-American hair care products, dishes, flatware, spices for cooking, towels and air mattresses with pumps. These are a just a few of the items needed.
New, unexpired and unopened items can be dropped off at the agency during normal business hours. The agency is also able to provide a thank you, or a thank you letter, to individuals who might need the information for record-keeping.
