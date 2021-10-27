The holiday fundraiser at Arise, formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, is calendar tickets based on the Pennsylvania 3-digit evening number.
Interested persons should contact (724) 652-9206 or dkoski@ariselc.org to purchase tickets.
Tickets are $10 each and are valid for the 31 days of January 2022 only. All proceeds benefit the shelter, which offers counseling, prevention education, legal and medical advocacy and temporary shelter.
