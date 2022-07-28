Arise has begun its 2022 annual campaign.
Donation envelopes and the Annual Report are being mailed, and anyone wanting to receive a free copy may call (724)652-9206, extension 100.
This issue of the Annual Report summarizes a 40-year history of services offered free of charge to survivors of abuse and sexual assault. The tale is told by facts, data and pictures of staff.
Arise provides temporary emergency shelter to men, women and their children who need housing as a result of abuse or threat of abuse. Crisis intervention and referrals to community services are provided as well as food, toiletries, linens and emergency clothing.
The Rapid Rehousing program shelters domestic violence and/or sexual assault homeless victims and their children concentrating on obtaining safe, affordable, permanent housing and gaining skills to be self-sufficient members of society.
The facility maintains 13 bedrooms with 7 bathrooms and can house up to 30 people. The units are designed to accommodate family needs depending on size and special circumstances and includes a completely handicapped-accessible pod.
Finally, prevention education, therapy, counseling, medical advocacy and legal advocacy are all a part of Arise services and are offered free.
Arise empowers and advocates for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes.
