Lawrence County residents are invited to share the Christmas spirit this year by helping the Neshannock Township police to Stuff a Christmas Cruiser.
The Neshannock Police Department has partnered with Neshannock Township School District this year for the department’s first holiday drive.
During the month of November, residents are invited to collect toiletries, toys, clothing, and nonperishable food for local Lawrence County families in need.
Collection bins are in the following locations:
•Neshannock Memorial Elementary School lobby.
•Neshannock High School lobby.
•Neshannock Township Municipal Building.
•Hess Ice Rink.
After normal business/school hours donations may be dropped off at the Neshannock Police Department lobby, also in the municipal building. When dropping off items after hours, pick up the phone in the lobby to let the dispatcher know that a donation has been made. An on-duty police officer will come as soon as possible to provide assistance.
A Neshannock police department cruiser will be at the Festival of Trees, at the high school, where patrons can fill the Christmas Cruiser with toys for local children.
The Annual Lawrence County Festival of Trees, hosted by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and the Neshannock Township Education Foundation, benefits the New Castle Public Library and the Neshannock Township Education Foundation, a non-profit public charity.
The Annual Lawrence County Festival of Trees will be at theNeshannock Township School District on Thanksgiving Weekend, Nov. 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Neshannock Township School District is assisting Police Chief John Rand and the Neshannock Township supervisors in this endeavor that is sure to make a positive impact right here in Lawrence County.
