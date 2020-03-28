An area man received the Builder of the Year award last month from the Pennsylvania Builders Association.
Thomas McCosby, of T.W. McCosby LLC, which has locations in Edinburg and New Castle, was chosen for the accolade, which recognizes a member who has demonstrated professionalism, business ethics and distinguished service to his or her local, state and national associations.
“Tom’s extensive knowledge of the Uniform Construction Code has made him an invaluable resource for both PBA and the local associations,” said Andrew Kaye, last year’s recipient of the Builder of the Year award as he presented the award to McCosby.
“His service on the state’s UCC Review and Advisory Council – where he served as chairman and vice chairman during his four-year tenure – set a higher standard for member engagement.”
McCosby has been an active member in both the Lawrence County Builder Association and the Mercer County Builder Association for more than 15 years. In addition, he has served as both the regional vice president and regional legislative officer for the PBA Northwest Region. He is a member of the PBA Board of Directors as well as a representative for the Pennsylvania Housing Research Center.
McCosby’s company builds homes from 800 to 8,000 square feet and specializes in blending additions into homes to complement the existing architecture or provide an overall new look.
McCosby is a third-generation home builder in his family. He and his six brothers (he also has four sisters) all worked with their father until they finished college and had earned engineering degrees, according to their mother, Mary Ann McCosby. Tom McCosby and his brother Mark then continued to work with their father, who lost his fight with cancer on Christmas morning 2015.
Kathy Campbell, McCosby’s sister, has been the company’s office manager for 37 years.
McCosby received the award during the PBA Winter Installation and Awards Banquet at the Valley Forge Casino Resort.
