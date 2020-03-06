The Ellwood City Area Historical Society will award the Robert and Janice Barensfeld scholarships of $1,500 each to two 2020 graduates from Lincoln or Riverside high schools who have been accepted into an institution of higher learning (four-year college, trade school or school of performing arts).
One scholarship will be available to both Lincoln and Riverside, provided all qualifications are met and with the approval of the ECAHS scholarship committee. In the event no student qualifies from one of the high schools, two students from the same school may be awarded scholarships.
The scholarship requires a completed general information sheet and an essay on a historical topic within the boundaries of the two school districts. The essay must be 400-600 words, double spaced with a font size of 12 with five noted sources. Topics to be considered included people, Harmony Trolley, churches, family farms/businesses and social organizations.
Essay selections will be made by the scholarship committee based solely on the content of the essay. Winning essays will be announced at the May 11 regular monthly meeting at the ECAHS. Winners will be notified in advance so they may make arrangements to attend, be recognized and read their essays at this meeting. Winners must attend the general membership meeting on May 11 to receive the awards.
All applications must be addressed to the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, Attention: Scholarship Committee, 310 Fifth Street, Ellwood City, Pa. 16117. Essays may be delivered in person, mailed or dropped off in the mail slot. Applications must be received before 2 p.m. April 9.
Any questions can be directed to (724) 752-2021 during regular business hours, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 4:00 p.m. Evening hours may be made available by appointment if help is needed or if references to previous essays would be an aid.
