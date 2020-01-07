Here’s a one-question quiz for you:
What is a supplemental benefit?
1. Insurance coverage that helps fill the gaps in Original Medicare.
2. Caloric allowances shown on most food and drink nutrition labels.
3. Insurance coverage for hospitalization, a critical illness, or long-term care.
4. Item or service covered by a Medicare Advantage (MA) Plan but not by Original Medicare.
5. Income to help the aged, blind and disabled meet basic needs for food, clothing, and shelter.
The term “supplemental benefits” refers to items or services that are only offered by Medicare Advantage Plans. Beneficiaries with Original Medicare cannot receive supplemental benefits. You must follow the plan’s rules. Some commonly offered supplemental benefits are:
•Dental care
•Vision care
•Hearing aids
•Gym membership
Medicare rules require supplemental benefits to be primarily health-related. The benefits can either be Optional or Mandatory.
Optional means the benefits are offered to everyone who is enrolled in a plan, and a beneficiary can choose to purchase coverage if they want to (for example, an optional dental benefit for which you can pay an additional premium to your MA Plan for dental benefits that are not otherwise covered by your plan).
Mandatory means the benefits are offered to everyone enrolled in the MA Plan (for example, a gym membership benefits that is included in your MA Plan, for which you pay no additional premium and which you cannot decline or opt out of). Mandatory does not mean you must make use of the coverage or use the services.
What new kinds of supplemental benefits can Medicare Advantage Plans cover in 2020?
Beginning in 2020, Medicare expanded the types of supplemental benefits that plans may offer to those that are NOT primarily health-related. These benefits may only be available to plan members with certain chronic conditions. Some benefits may include:
•Meal delivery
•Transportation for non-medical needs
•Pest remediation
•Home air cleaners
•Home modifications like ramps and guardrails.
To be considered chronically ill, a beneficiary must meet all of the following criteria:
•Have at least one medically complex chronic condition that is life-threatening or significantly limits your health or function.
•Have a high risk of hospitalization or other negative health outcomes, and
•Require a high level of care coordination.
Medicare Advantage Plans can create sets of supplemental benefits for people with specific chronic illnesses, which means not every plan member will have access to the same set of benefits. For example, a member with severe asthma may be eligible for home air cleaning and carpet shampooing, while someone with mild or no asthma may not.
What questions should I ask a Medicare Advantage Plan when comparing supplemental benefits?
•Is this service only covered as a MA supplemental benefit or will Original Medicare cover it to? To find out, call Medicare (800-MEDICARE).
•Is this benefit offered to all enrollees in this MA Plan; an optional benefit I need to elect to receive or something just for plan members with chronic conditions?
•Do I meet the above coverage criteria to receive the supplemental benefit?
•Do I need to see in-network providers, receive a referral or participate in a care management program to be eligible for the benefit?
•Is there a cost associated with this benefit?
•Are there any limits or restrictions on covered supplemental benefits? For example, is there a set number of rides for a transportation benefit or a dollar limit on eyeglasses?
•Are there excluded services within this category of benefits?
For 2020, only about 11 percent of all MA Plans will offer supplemental benefits so it will take a lot of diligence on your part to find the plans that do.
You might also find that Original Medicare offers better coverage of services.
If so, you may still be able to receive some services that Original Medicare does not cover. Here’s how:
•Medigap plans: Generally, these plans, also known as Medicare supplemental insurance, only pay secondary to Medicare when Medicare covers a service. However, some also cover additional days of inpatient hospital care and/or emergency medical services received outside of the United States which aren’t covered by Original Medicare. Some Medigap plans also offer fitness benefits or other targeted supplemental coverage in some states.
•Medicaid: This is a federal and state program that provides health coverage for certain people with limited income and assets. In some states, Medicaid covers services that Medicare doesn’t, including dental, vision, long-term care and transportation for health care.
•Reduced-cost or free clinics: For more information about these, check out the resources at these sites: Needymeds.org, healthcare.gov, freeclinics.com, and HHS.gov.
•Donated dental service programs or dental schools: Dentists in the programs offer free dental services if you qualify. You may also be able to get low-cost dental care at a dental school, where dental students work with patients under the supervision of experienced, licensed dentists.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
