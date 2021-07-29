Annual women's event returns

The 14th annual Lawrence County Women’s Conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at The Villa, 2500 New Butler Road.
Registration and shopping will start at 8 a.m.
The Lawrence County’s Women’s Conference was started by Georgia Berner, former CEO of Berner International, to enlighten women on important issues such as politics, business and self-preservation. United Way of Lawrence County has continued to spearhead this event with the help of local women in leadership.
The keynote speaker will be Maggie Feinstein, director of the 10:27 Healing Partnership in Pittsburgh. Feinstein is a master’s-level therapist who has distinguished herself in the field of integrated mental health, or working within the medical community to provide brief interventions within the context of medical visits, since 2009. She primarily worked in communities with high levels of trauma and poor access to mental health support.
The organization 10:27 Healing Partnership was started in response to the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue and is part of a national network of resiliency centers that provide healing and support following mass violence events.
“The committee wanted a speaker that could help all women that have been traumatized by all the aspects of COVID-19,” said Gayle Young, executive director, United Way of Lawrence County.
Additional speakers include Kimberly Leonard CRNP, regional director of Magee WHSL of UPMC Northern Pod; New Castle Beauty School; Kim Koller-Jones, executive director, Hoyt Center for the Arts; Angelia Young-Brown, fashion consultant; and Dr. Ali Dubois, Westminster College.
Various women-owned vendors will create a marketplace of custom-made items from the area. Business in attendance include Inspiretees, Connerly’s Cleaners, Pretty Much Jewelry by Susan Cole, Grammy’s Bake Shop, Stramba Farm and Fiber Mill Studio, Wish Designs, Charmed by Dami, The Silk Road Market, Your Essential Self and Kristilyn’s Massage Therapy and Christina Thompson.
The cost is $25 per person, which includes light breakfast, buffet lunch and $10 voucher to purchase items from participating woman-owned businesses at the event.
Register at www.uwlawcty.org/upcoming-events/lawrence-county-womens-conference; at United Way of Lawrence County, 223 N. Mercer St., New Castle; or call (724) 658.8528.
Look for updates on the event Facebook page, http:/facebook.com/lawrencecountywomesconference.
This conference is made possible by the continued support of sponsors UPMC-Jameson, Wesbanco, Berner International, AFSCME No. 2902, Angelus Therapeutic Services, Children’s Advocacy Center, Hoyt Center for the Arts, Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, Wampum Hardware, Attorney Matthew T. Mangino, Connerly Custom Cleaners, JMG Accounting, Payroll & Tax, Trinity Episcopal Church, Visit Lawrence County, Penny Allenwood Outdoors, LLC, Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce and Westminster College.
