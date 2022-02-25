The 15th annual Lawrence County Women’s Conference will be March 12 at The Villa Banquet Hall, 2500 New Butler Road. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and run to 2:30 p.m. Registration and shopping will start at 8 a.m.
The conference was started by Georgia Berner, former owner and CEO of Berner International, to enlighten women on important issues such as politics, business and self-preservation. United Way of Lawrence County has continued to spearhead the event and keep the vision alive with the help of local women.
This event is sponsored by First Energy Foundation, UPMC, Wesbanco, Angelus Therapeutic Services, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Casa San Jose, Children’s Advocacy Center, Human Services Center, Penny Allenwood Outdoors LLC, Nalco, Wampum Hardware, Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, Anita McKeever, Connerly’s Cleaners, Diversified Advisor Group, Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce, PNC Bank, Riardo’s Bar & Grill, Trinity Episcopal Church, Visit Lawrence County and Westminster College.
The conference will focus on the history of women in Lawrence County. Local speakers will tell “HER-story.” These leaders are the first in their various professional fields, and include Spielvogel, Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio of the New Castle Area School District and Linda Nitch, director of economic development, Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
This conference provides information on beauty tips, wardrobe updates, health and healing programs and products for all ages. Additional speakers include: Dr. Kelsey Bowser of Mahle Chiropractic, Stephani Sanders Witherspoon, fashion consultant, and keynote speaker Patricia Meyer, RN UPMC.
“This event is power packed with information that will not only inspire you, but will help you reach your goals,” stated Gayle Young, executive director, United Way of Lawrence County.
Various women-owned vendors will create a marketplace of custom-made items. Businesses in attendance include: Inspiretees, Connerly’s Cleaners, Pretty Much Jewelry by Susan Cole, Cookies & Candies by Christy, Charmed by Dami, The Silk Road Market, XOBimbi, State of Zen Massage and more.
The most current CDC guidelines will be followed.
The cost is $25 per person that includes light breakfast, buffet lunch and a $10 voucher to purchase items from participating woman-owned businesses at the event. Register at www.uwlawcty.org/upcoming-events/lawrence-county-womens-conference/ and look for event updates at www.facebook.com/lawrencecountywomensconference. Tickets and information are also available by contacting the United Way of Lawrence County, 223 N. Mercer St., or calling (724) 658-8528.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.