The annual New Castle Music Club Chorus performance of George Friderick Handel’s oratorio “The Messiah” has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
The performance normally takes place over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and had been scheduled to take place Nov. 29.
A letter written by chorus director Harry M. Cunningham and secretary Sue Davis Remaley said that the club intends “to present ... our 80th anniversary performance of ‘The Messiah’ on Nov. 28, 2021, at the Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Parish in Ellwood City.”
Recognizing the disappointment of both chorus members and the public, the letter encourages reading verses 1-12 of Chapter 4 of the biblical book of Ecclesiastes.
“Be assured that ‘you are not left with despair,’” the letter says, drawing from the suggested Scripture. “Solomon reminds us of the meaning and satisfaction that we find in ‘community with others,’” a thought the letter attributes to Arthur Jackson in “Our Daily Bread.”
“We are that community. We are family.”
The letter concludes by saying “As difficult, uncertain and discouraging (as) the next several month may be, know that our God will guide us all through these current and challenging times.”
