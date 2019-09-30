The annual Life Chain event returns Sunday to three Lawrence County communities.
Each of the three events will take place from 1:45 to 3 p.m.
In New Castle, participants will gather on Kennedy Square for the event chaired by Karen Hamrick, then fan out along the sidewalks of North and South Jefferson Street and East and West Washington Street.
Ellwood City participants will meet at the corner of Fifth Street and Fountain Avenue, while the New Wilmington Life Chain under chairperson Claudia McConnell will form up at Market Street and Neshannock Avenue.
Life Chain, its organizers note, is not a demonstration, nor a protest. Participants hold pre-printed signs with no photos that might upset any children who attend. Signage includes “Abortion Hurts Women,” “Adoption, the Loving Option” and “Lord, Forgive Us & Our Nation.”
On the first Sunday of October in 1991, approximately a dozen members of the New Castle Chapter of People Concerned for the Unborn Child drove to the Oakland district of Pittsburgh to attend a new pro-life event. The Pittsburgh chapter of PCUC was sponsoring and taking part in a National Life Chain. The concept -- to stand along sidewalks of busy streets and pray for an end to abortion, except when the mother’s life is endangered -- was new to the group. After prayer time was over and during the drive home, the group brainstormed as to the possibility of having a Life Chain in New Castle in 1992.
At that time, Fern Heckert was the director of Bethesda Home, the local Pregnancy Care Center. Under the direction of the Rev. Dr. Dickson Marshall, then-director of the City Rescue Mission, she took the helm. The original committee consisted of the Rev. S. Bruce Allen, Diane Marcella, Joyce Veelman and Marilyn A.H. Wagner. Marshall provided a list of all the pastors in Lawrence County, including addresses and phone numbers of the churches.
All of the expenses were underwritten by PCUC. Signs were ordered from the national headquarters in Yuba City, California, and notices were placed in newspapers in adjoining counties, as well. Contact people were located from nearly every church in Lawrence County.
The original Life Chain -- which took place in New Castle only -- drew more 1,200 people in prayer. In recent years, though, attendance has dropped.
"It is the hope of all the officers and members of PCUCthat more people will participate for this one hour on a Sunday afternoon," local PCUC corresponding secretary Marilyn A.H. Wagner said, "as witnesses in their community that there are still some that honor and cherish all life from conception to natural death."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.