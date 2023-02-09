The United Way of Lawrence County kicked off the annual “Gutchies for Kidz” program, which was introduced to the local community several years ago by Connie McMichaels of Connerly’s Cleaners.
“This program was adopted by the United Way of Lawrence County, and we continue to support it,” stated Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County.
“Gutchies is western Pennsylvania slang for underwear and many of us grew up with this terminology. We will be collecting new items such as underwear, socks, pajamas and long underwear for children in our area. We are grateful that we have groups that crochet hats and mittens that add a personal touch to the program,” McMichaels added.
The United Way has been working with agencies and families dealing with various issues such as homelessness and these items are very much needed, Young added.
“The donated items are distributed across school districts and child-serving agencies in Lawrence County to children and youth who were identified as experiencing homelessness under the federal McKinney-Vento education definitions. These definitions included students doubled up with others, those that are ‘couch surfing’ from place to place, families in shelters, those living in motels, substandard housing and displaced youth living with someone who is not a parent or guardian,” said Wendy Kinnear, Midwestern Intermediate Unit 4 regional coordinator for homeless and foster care children.
In recent reports, Lawrence County schools identified 391 students in these situations and ensured their right to stay in their school of origin or to have immediate enrollment while also trying to get them the services, clothing and supplies they need. Families without housing can often barely afford food and basic necessities, so new socks, underwear, pajamas and other items are desperately needed.
The “Gutchies for Kidz” drive will run until March 31 and the sizes for boys and girls will start with size 4 children’s to adult 2XL. The donations will be collected at the United Way of Lawrence County office, The Confluence, Connerly’s Cleaners, Berkshire Hathaway Services and Wilmington and Neshannock high school students.
Any organization, church, club or business that would like to be included in the collection should call (724) 658-8528 or e-mail unitedway@comcast.net.
